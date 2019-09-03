VP Pence in Ireland: US will look to play any role it can to achieve successful Brexit

Vice Pres. in Ireland speaks on Brexit

VP Pence says:
  • US will look to play any role can to achieve successful British exit from EU
  • hopes to work with Ireland in creating alternative to Chinese 5G technology
  • supports UK decision to leave EU
  • but also recognizes challenges on Irish northern border
  • urges Ireland and EU to negotiate in good faith with UK PM
  • US anxious to negotiate new trade deal with EU
Some don't like the US involvement in the UK/EU Brexit issue. However, it's no news that Pres. Trump sides with UK's new PM Johnson.



