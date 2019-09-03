VP Pence in Ireland: US will look to play any role it can to achieve successful Brexit

Vice Pres. in Ireland speaks on Brexit

US will look to play any role can to achieve successful British exit from EU



hopes to work with Ireland in creating alternative to Chinese 5G technology



supports UK decision to leave EU



but also recognizes challenges on Irish northern border



urges Ireland and EU to negotiate in good faith with UK PM



US anxious to negotiate new trade deal with EU









VP Pence says:Some don't like the US involvement in the UK/EU Brexit issue. However, it's no news that Pres. Trump sides with UK's new PM Johnson.