VP Pence in Ireland: US will look to play any role it can to achieve successful Brexit

Vice Pres. in Ireland speaks on Brexit
VP Pence says:
- US will look to play any role can to achieve successful British exit from EU
- hopes to work with Ireland in creating alternative to Chinese 5G technology
- supports UK decision to leave EU
- but also recognizes challenges on Irish northern border
- urges Ireland and EU to negotiate in good faith with UK PM
- US anxious to negotiate new trade deal with EU
Some don't like the US involvement in the UK/EU Brexit issue. However, it's no news that Pres. Trump sides with UK's new PM Johnson.
ForexLive