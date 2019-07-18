VP Pence: US imposes sanctions on 2 leaders of Iranian backed militias
Germany also commented on Iran
US vice president Pence is on the wires saying the US imposes sanctions on 2 L of Iranian backed militia. There is no other details.
Germany foreign minister Maas says:
- we have stayed in Iran deal and expect Iran to meet its obligations under it
- what we have been hearing from Tehran over past days and weeks is not acceptable to us
- A so-called less-for-less with Iran is not going to work for us