VP Pence: US imposes sanctions on 2 leaders of Iranian backed militias

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Germany also commented on Iran

US vice president Pence is on the wires saying the US imposes sanctions on 2 L of Iranian backed militia. There is no other details. 

Germany foreign minister Maas says:
  • we have stayed in Iran deal and expect Iran to meet its obligations under it
  • what we have been hearing from Tehran over past days and weeks is not acceptable to us
  • A so-called less-for-less with Iran is not going to work for us

