Wait … Trump Admin have been discussing a currency transaction tax that could weaken the dollar
US media with a piece on policy options being canvassed in the White House
Via Washington Post:
- Top White House advisers notified President Trump earlier this month that some internal forecasts showed that the economy could slow markedly over the next year
- Administration officials have scrambled this week to assemble a menu of actions Trump could take to avert an economic downturn. Few aides have a firm sense of what steps he would seriously consider, in part because he keeps changing his mind.
- Ideas that have been discussed include imposing a currency transaction tax that could weaken the dollar and make U.S. exports more competitive; creating a rotation among the Federal Reserve governors that would make it easier to check the power of Chair Jerome H. Powell … pushing to lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent in an effort to spur more investment.
