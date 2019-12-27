Wait until the text reading algos get a hold of this …. 'carpet bombing'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

The U.S. is … "carpet-bombing the Korean Peninsula with its reconnaissance resources."

Korean media group Donga with the report:
  • The U.S. is not relaxing its surveillance even after the "Christmas gift" deadline threatened by North Korea is passed. The country is carpet-bombing the Korean Peninsula with its reconnaissance resources.

Let's hope the algos read that whole thing and not just the 
  • US … North Korea … carpet bombing
bit. Sheesh.

More:
  • U.S. deployed its five main reconnaissance planes, such as E-8C Joint STARS, at once to the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday
  • followed by three more reconnaissance aircraft on Thursday
  • to detect any new signs of North Korean provocations involving intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

