Wait until the text reading algos get a hold of this …. 'carpet bombing'

The U.S. is … "carpet-bombing the Korean Peninsula with its reconnaissance resources."

Korean media group Donga with the report:

The U.S. is not relaxing its surveillance even after the "Christmas gift" deadline threatened by North Korea is passed. The country is carpet-bombing the Korean Peninsula with its reconnaissance resources.







U.S. deployed its five main reconnaissance planes, such as E-8C Joint STARS, at once to the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday

followed by three more reconnaissance aircraft on Thursday

to detect any new signs of North Korean provocations involving intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).











