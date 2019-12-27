Wait until the text reading algos get a hold of this …. 'carpet bombing'
The U.S. is … "carpet-bombing the Korean Peninsula with its reconnaissance resources."
Korean media group Donga with the report:
- The U.S. is not relaxing its surveillance even after the "Christmas gift" deadline threatened by North Korea is passed. The country is carpet-bombing the Korean Peninsula with its reconnaissance resources.
Let's hope the algos read that whole thing and not just the
- US … North Korea … carpet bombing
bit. Sheesh.
More:
- U.S. deployed its five main reconnaissance planes, such as E-8C Joint STARS, at once to the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday
- followed by three more reconnaissance aircraft on Thursday
- to detect any new signs of North Korean provocations involving intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).