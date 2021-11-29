Wal-Mart offers a hint that supply chain problems are improving

Dallas Fed today had other hints





Wal-Mart's CEO is on the wires right now saying that he's seen a 26% increase in containers going through US ports over the past four weeks.





They also said container flow in southern California ports has risen more than 50%.





Here's a comment in the Dallas Fed released earlier today:



I do get a feeling from my suppliers that the supply chain is slowly getting better. In no way is it good, but I can at least get an approximate time frame of deliveries, which they would not give us earlier this year. They are always late, but at least they have a plan.



Some of these numbers are dramatic and they offer some hope that supply chain issues could be quickly sorted out.





