S&P 500 edges towards all-time high but Wal-Mart offers a warning about slowing consumer spending

Wild ride for the company in the pre-market





Shares of Wal-Mart closed at an all time high of $135.88 yesterday ahead of earnings. The company report today was sparkling with the company bettering even the best estimates.





The company jumped 6.7% in the premarket to $144.75 but has given it all back and more in a drop to $134.75.





The reason? Caution on Q3. The company said back-to-school is off to a 'slower start than usual' and was impacted by COVID-19. They also said that Q3 comps are in a 'fairly normal range' so far after very strong Q2 numbers.



The CFO said stimulus checks were mostly spent by July.





In another sign of the trend in retail, Redbook said today that US same-store sales were down 2.8% week-over-week.







The S&P 500 is up 7 points at the open and just shy of the February record.



