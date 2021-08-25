Wall Street honchos and Chinese officials to meet, try to smooth relations

The China-U.S. Financial Roundtable (CUFR) was formed in 2018

it last met (virtually) in October 2020

group is co-chaired by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and John Thornton, a veteran of Goldman Sachs

Reuters report , citing an unnamed person familiar, it plans to meet again in the (northern) fall.

aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations

Is this gonna be soybeans all over again?







