Wall Street honchos and Chinese officials to meet, try to smooth relations
The China-U.S. Financial Roundtable (CUFR) was formed in 2018
- it last met (virtually) in October 2020
- group is co-chaired by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and John Thornton, a veteran of Goldman Sachs
Reuters report, citing an unnamed person familiar, it plans to meet again in the (northern) fall.
- aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations
Is this gonna be soybeans all over again?