Wall Street honchos and Chinese officials to meet, try to smooth relations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The China-U.S. Financial Roundtable (CUFR) was formed in 2018

  • it last met (virtually) in October 2020
  • group is co-chaired by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and John Thornton, a veteran of Goldman Sachs
Reuters report, citing an unnamed person familiar, it plans to meet again in the (northern) fall.  
  • aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations
Is this gonna be soybeans all over again? 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose