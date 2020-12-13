Wall Street Journal with more on the foreign government breach of US Treasury

WSJ with more on this from earlier: The US Treasury breach is said to be by state-backed hackers

Citing an unnamed person familiar the Journal says suspicion is centring on Russia

multiple federal government agencies, including the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, have had some of their computer systems breached a

Russia’s foreign intelligence service is suspected of being behind the hacks

Commerce Department confirmed that one of its bureaus had been breached





Watch gold for a response to this (the impact should be for gold higher)