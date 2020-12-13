Wall Street Journal with more on the foreign government breach of US Treasury
WSJ with more on this from earlier: The US Treasury breach is said to be by state-backed hackers
Citing an unnamed person familiar the Journal says suspicion is centring on Russia
- multiple federal government agencies, including the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, have had some of their computer systems breached a
- Russia’s foreign intelligence service is suspected of being behind the hacks
- Commerce Department confirmed that one of its bureaus had been breached
Link to the Journal for more (may be gated)
Watch gold for a response to this (the impact should be for gold higher)