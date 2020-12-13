Wall Street Journal with more on the foreign government breach of US Treasury

WSJ with more on this from earlier: The US Treasury breach is said to be by state-backed hackers

Citing an unnamed person familiar the Journal says suspicion is centring on Russia
  • multiple federal government agencies, including the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, have had some of their computer systems breached a
  • Russia’s foreign intelligence service is suspected of being behind the hacks
  • Commerce Department confirmed that one of its bureaus had been breached 
Link to the Journal for more (may be gated)  

Watch gold for a response to this (the impact should be for gold higher) 
