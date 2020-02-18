Walmart adds to Apple woes ahead of Wall Street open today
Walmart Q4 earnings disappoint
EPS missed estimates ($1.38 actual vs $1.43 forecast) and revenue also fell short of expectations ($141.67 billion actual vs $142.41 billion forecast), meanwhile comp. sales grew by just 1.9% in the final quarter of last year.
Overall, that is a poor report and will add to the drag from Apple's warning from overnight as this will raise concerns about the health of the US consumer in general.
To top it off, Walmart said it did not include any potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak in its current assumptions - which I'm not sure can be even said as a good thing, as it is only a matter of time before we see corporate earnings suffer more pain.