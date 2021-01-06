Warnock (D) unseats Loeffler (R) in Georgia special Senate race - NBC News

NBC News calls it in favour of Warnock

CBS News now also adds to this by saying that Warnock has defeated Loeffler.





This is probably the most clear cut between the two races as Warnock holds a modest lead with 97% of votes reported. The race between Perdue and Ossoff is still rather tight but with heavy Democratic counties yet to report mostly, it is likely Ossoff to come out on top.

The market reaction so far has been far from straightforward. Treasury yields are climbing on the back of better stimulus prospects, while the dollar is easing to start the session.





Elsewhere, US futures are staying pressured with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 1.3%.