Warren Buffett says that while the coronavirus outbreak is 'scary stuff,' he is not selling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A bit of a catch up with thoughts from  chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett.

He spoke with CNBC on Monday:
  • investors with a 10- to 20-year time horizon and focused on companies' earnings power will fare well in stocks, and that the outbreak has "not changed" his long-term outlook.
  • "It is scary stuff," Buffett said. "I don't think it should affect what you do in stocks."

It is always useful to compare your time horizon with that of those making such comments. It may match, it may not. But please do it before you accept or dismiss the advice.   

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose