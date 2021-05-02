Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway a net seller of stocks in Q1
Bloomberg post a summary of Buffett's dealings via a weekend regulatory filing:
- net stock sales in the first quarter were the second-highest in almost five years
- and Berkshire Hathaway slowed its pace of share buyback
- Berkshire's cash holdings rose 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $US145.4 billion at the end of March
The piece notes there is still a sizeable amount of cash the firm has allocated for buyback this current quarter.
