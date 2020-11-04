Was Georgia written off too quickly?

The NYT election needle has swung back to favour Biden





Trump has been leading all the way and the last I saw the needle projection above, it was favouring Trump by ~76%. It has now swung all the way back to 63% in favour of Biden. With 79% reported, Trump is still leading though 53.4% vs 45.4%.





If Biden takes Georgia, then he'll likely just need one of the three of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. So, this is quite an important swing all things considered.





Some of the remaining counties that are still to be reported are the ones likely to be favouring Biden with them having favoured Clinton back in 2016, so that's the reason I guess.



