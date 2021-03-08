Was the dollar written off too quickly at the start of the year?

The greenback is trading to fresh highs since November today









The Fed appears rather sanguine in its approach to the latest "tantrum without the taper", with Powell not even offering the market a bone in a crucial speech last week.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That pretty much is a green light for yields to continue rising and in turn, is pushing US real yields to fresh highs since June last year. This goes against a backdrop where other central banks are trying to prevent such a scenario from taking place.





10-year real yields in the US are up to -0.64% and that is a far cry from the -1.04% (nearly 40 bps) seen at the end of January.









As much as one is to argue that this is still part of a short squeeze in the dollar, the fundamental backdrop has changed dramatically over the past few weeks.





The market is starting to bet on the Fed eventually caving and not sticking to its current forward guidance of leaving rates unchanged until 2023 possibly.





Essentially, the market is saying that the Fed is going to end up being behind the curve and will have to react sooner rather than later. The pricing is starting to reflect such sentiment and it could end up with the market 'bullying' the Fed into action once again.





If so, what exactly is the play or structural outlook for the dollar here?





Until the Fed so chooses to push back against the rising yields narrative, it may be tough to really see how any of the latest developments will reverse itself.





As much as real yields remain unfavourable from a historical perspective, the Fed choosing not to push back against the bond market at a time when other central banks (RBA, BOJ, ECB) are wanting to, is in some sense a divergence in policy.





And that is a divergence that works in favour of the dollar (not to mention the rotation out of tech and subsequent negative spillovers to risk).





This was arguably supposed to be the story for 2H 2021 or perhaps even 2022 but we are already seeing it kick into high gear in Q1 2021.





In some sense, the realisation that the US economy may bounce back even stronger and quicker than anticipated is also part of the story here.





As such, the supposed bet on "reflation" in risk and emerging markets may be forfeit if the US outpaces the rest of the world in getting back on its feet again.





Putting that into consideration, if the narrative has been brought forward, does that mean we have skipped the entire chapter where the dollar was supposed to have been on the receiving end of a multi-year beatdown?





For now, it is tough to say but it really depends on if and where the Fed feels the need to draw the line and how much more pain is in store for the bond market moving forward.





I mean, we've never quite lived through such a global scenario before so the case for anything is rather unprecedented.





The latest developments in the bond market in recent weeks are prompting a lot of questions in the market and one of them is with regards to the dollar outlook.