Watch China's parliament for any new Hong Kong security law - this could prompt a US response

A trader focus at the National People's Congress for today is any announcement for the GDP target for this year.

The Congress was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and so thus has been the economic growth target announcement for 2020.





Perhaps of even more importance though are any moves from Beijing to tighten up on security in HK. This is a hot topic at the annual meeting and something to watch for.





US President Trump on Thursday said the US will "react strongly" to China if it pushes ahead with its plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong. Tensions with China are already heightening, this would raise them further.











