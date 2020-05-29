WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump to address the press on China sanctions

Pres. Trump speaking live from the rose garden on China and potential sanctions





The president is scheduled to address the press at 2 PM ET on China including potential actions President Donald Trump has discussed targeting China's financial sector through sanctions and trade policy in retaliation for Beijing's moves to curb Hong Kong's autonomy, according to people familiar with the matter.







Some specific actions also include



Signing bill imposing sanctions for Uighur treatment



Actions against Chinese officials for Hong Kong law



Review of Hong Kong's special economic status



Revokingvisas for Chinese students, researchers



As long as he takes questions which is typical, expect him also to get grilled on the in the social media Executive Order and on his twitter comment late last night that was accompanied by a warning.











