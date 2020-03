Watch live: The latest New York virus figures. +5146 yesterday

Watch the briefing with Governor Andrew Cuomo

Numbers to watch for:

Total of 30,811 cases yesterday

New cases yesterday were +5146 cases versus +4790 a week earlier

12% of patients hospitalized or 3805 people

285 deaths



Cuomo usually talks for around 20 minutes before revealing the numbers, however he often hints if they're going to be better or worse.





A surprise surge in numbers or a flat-to-lower numbers may be market moving.