Watch out for a pickup in Florida COVID-19 cases

Data due out at the bottom of the hour

The Florida coronavirus numbers are usually released at the bottom of the hour. There was a small pickup in US equities markets when cases rose 2.3% compared to the 7-day average of 2.4%.





Yesterday's number likely sent a false signal. The Sunday numbers (reported Monday) have a strong pattern in Florida of being the low of the week. A better indication is that last Monday's count was 996 and compare that to 1758 reported yesterday.





Last Tuesday's numbers were also low before the pickup later in the week so there's no guarantee we see a jump today, but I think it will come eventually.

