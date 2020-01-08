Watch out for more fake reports of attacks today

News manipulation is part of the landscape

What might be quickly forgotten in the aftermath of the Iraq attacks is that several times in the days and hours leading up to the attacks there were false reports of missiles and other attacks. Some of them, including one about an hour before the real attack got some decent traction and attention in markets. I was even joking about it.





The market reaction to the real news was skepticism at first. The first real source to report it was a Voice of America reporter, which isn't the most well-known news source.

If you zoom in on the oil or gold charts, you can see that it took the market 45 minutes to really figure out what was happening. Some of that was confusion but some was also skepticism that it was true.

In the week ahead, expect a steady stream of fake news and rumors about other attacks, responses and other worries. It's at times of heightened tension and volatility that false reports spread quickly.





From there, it's all about striking the balance between reacting quickly and not getting caught offside on fake news. We do our best to sort through it and I believe it's always better to know the rumors that are out there rather than be in the dark until it's 100% confirmed.





