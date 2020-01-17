Watch out for the Australian ASX 200 to fall as it rises above 7000

Risk is on after deal, but watch for a fall









Trouble ahead for the ASX 200?

The bloomberg piece I read yesterday made a good case for further trouble ahead for the ASX 200 citing these reasons





US-China truce is not going to turn around weak earnings per share (this EPS figure is income divided by number of shares and shows a companies bottom line profitability)



Nation sadly weighed down by the tragic wildfires, which are still ongoing

Profits turned lower in the middle of last year

Economy was struggling badly enough for the the RBA to cut rates to 0.75%, which shows the central bank is running out of ammo to help

Economists are looking to previous natural disasters and forecast a mild downturn, followed by a rebuilding rebound.

Added to this the chances of an RBA rate cut are presently at greater than 50% for February's meeting. See table below

With the fires still raging, we could see worse than expected fall out from these fires. A weakening ASX 200 is certainly an index to watch, so set yourself a reminder with a link to this post to check out price action in the following days. I know I will be ! ForexLive

The buy the rumour sell the fact response to the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal did not immediately materialise after the deal was signed on Wednesday. Instead we saw a strong move in equities and the the Australian Index benefitted on this return to risk appetite soaring above 7000.