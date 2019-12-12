Watch out for the Brexit cops if the sterling party gets too loud

Cable is up by nearly 350 pips as it breaches the 1.35 handle









But what does this all mean for the Brexit saga?





If the actual results play out accordingly later, it means that the Brexit withdrawal agreement bill and Johnson's deal should easily pass through the parliamentary hurdles before the next deadline on 31 January 2020.





However, that is when the real work begins and that may yet spoil the sterling party today - especially if it gets too loud (overextends).





Given the current predicament, there's no doubt that there is a lot of optimism about how things can progress in parliament now - no more drama sadly or at least a lack thereof.





I still maintain that this should keep the pound underpinned going into Q1 next year but cable breaching 1.38 to 1.40 looks a bit too much in my view. Not when there is still the risk of a no-deal Brexit left on the table at the end of the day.





Here's a reminder about what we can look forward to (more details in the link above):





- UK and EU to discuss future trade relationship before the end of 2020 (transition period)

- That leaves us with just 11 months to get a trade deal worked out and implemented

- Boris Johnson has stated that he will not extend the transition period

- The deadline for any extension to the transition period is by the middle of next year

- The current Brexit deal stipulates that only the govt can apply for such an extension



- If there is no future trade relationship established, the UK leaves the EU without a deal

The blame game has begun for Labour with the pitchforks already out for Jeremy Corbyn. Meanwhile, the Tories are basking in the exit poll forecast as Boris Johnson is on course to lead the party to its best election campaign since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.