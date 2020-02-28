Watch out for the China PMIs on the weekend

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

If you can believe them... that is

On Saturday China will release the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs. The consensus is the manufacturing number is a drop to 45.0 from 50.0 in January.

Anything below 49.0 would be the worst since the financial crisis.
If you can believe them... that is
The non-manufacturing PMI is forecast at 50.5 from 54.1.

I can't imagine anyone trusting these numbers but they will send some kind of signal. Personally, I'd like to see it unchanged, just to finally destroy the credibility of these surveys.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose