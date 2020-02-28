Watch out for the China PMIs on the weekend

If you can believe them... that is

On Saturday China will release the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs. The consensus is the manufacturing number is a drop to 45.0 from 50.0 in January.







Anything below 49.0 would be the worst since the financial crisis.





The non-manufacturing PMI is forecast at 50.5 from 54.1.





I can't imagine anyone trusting these numbers but they will send some kind of signal. Personally, I'd like to see it unchanged, just to finally destroy the credibility of these surveys.

