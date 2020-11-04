Watch out for the red mirage in the key northern states

The in-person votes are counted first

In the south, there was a blue mirage because the mail-in votes were counted first. In the northern battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan the mail-in votes are going to be counted last.





This is something I wrote about earlier. In some sense, this could be the nightmare scenario because it could leave a window for Trump to prematurely declare victory or to claim shenanigans later.





At the moment, there is some evidence of it with Trump up 50-48% in Wisconsin with 37% of the vote counted. With the same vote share, he's up 54.7-43.5% in Michigan. In Pennsylvania he's up 54.2-44.4% with 32% counted.





All these states are going to take awhile to count. Wisconsin doesn't expect to have a tally until 6 am local time.

