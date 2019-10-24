Watching out for China's reaction to US VP Pence speech overnight - support for HK

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Vice President Pence spoke overnight on China:

Adam noted in that post:
  • There are some criticisms of Hong Kong and the NBA for laying down but there's nothing aggressive on trade and the overall tone of the speech isn't nearly as aggressive as feared. 
We now await a response from China, if any. Authorities are sensitive to comments on Hong Kong but yeah, Pence has hardly broken new ground with expressing support for HK. 

An aggressive response from China will be read as a negative for risk. And vice-versa.

Then we can all go back to watching the clowns trying to figure out Brexit. 

