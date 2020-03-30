We are in the last hour of trading....Put on your seat belt
A look at the major indices at 3 PM
The last hour of trading has been very volatile of late. As we move toward the month-end/quarter end, there is expected to be some healthy rebalancing in the favor of stock purchases. Be aware
Going into the last hour the major indices are trading at:
- S&P index up 70.44 points or 2.77% at 2611.91
- NASDAQ index +225.28 points or 3.0% at 7727.66
- Dow up 526.39 points or 2.43% at 22163.12
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $14.15 or -0.87% at $1614.01
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.40 or -6.51% at $20.11 in after hours trading.