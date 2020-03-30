We are in the last hour of trading....Put on your seat belt

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

A look at the major indices at 3 PM

The last hour of trading has been very volatile of late. As we move toward the month-end/quarter end, there is expected to be some healthy rebalancing in the favor of stock purchases.  Be aware

Going into the last hour the major indices are trading at:
  • S&P index up 70.44 points or 2.77% at 2611.91
  • NASDAQ index +225.28 points or 3.0% at 7727.66
  • Dow up 526.39 points or 2.43% at 22163.12
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading down $14.15 or -0.87% at $1614.01
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.40 or -6.51% at $20.11 in after hours trading.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose