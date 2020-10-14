We do not expect another summit on Brexit next month - senior EU official

Reuters reports, citing a senior EU official

At this stage, another summit would not be justified

I think the key phrase here is 'at this stage'. If Brexit talks go beyond this week, they could easily call for a summit between EU leaders if there is a need to do so in the future.





In any case, if talks can be extended this time despite all the hard posturing, it just means the 31 December deadline may not hold much credibility at the end of the day too. I mean we've been down this road time and time again, so what else is new?







