We won't get an answer from OPEC today

OPEC to extend meeting until tomorrow



It's getting late and OPEC+ members decided to adjourn their meeting for today and return tomorrow.





That will give Novak some time to ask Putin what he wants to do. It sounds like Russia was blindsided by the push to keep production unchanged.





Oil is a bit higher on this, perhaps sensing that we will eventually get some positive news on supply. WTI was last at $47.87, down 66-cents on the day.





The meeting will start tomorrow at 15:30 Vienna time.

