Never forget the sacrifice





This is a snapshot of the 7ft by 20ft masterpiece from John Singer Sargent titled Gassed. I have a poster of it on my wall to remember the sacrifice and horror of war.





Young men are trading today like never before but a century ago they were taking far bigger risks and many never came home or were crippled.







This tweet saddened me. There's no reason we all can't take a couple minutes to reflect today.