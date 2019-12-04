Weakness in the Chinese yuan is a red flag for global markets

Yuan falls to the lowest in five weeks





The PBOC is leaning against the latest rally in USD/CNH but pessimism about the Chinese economy and chances of a US-China phase one deal are fading.





noted positive signs with Jared Kushner getting involved but the market is less-enthusiastic, especially after Trump said he could wait beyond year-end to make a deal.





For now the Chinese currency hasn't created the kind of negative-feedback loop that we saw in August but I expect that will kick in at 7.15, if not 7.10.





Keep a close eye on the Chinese currency in the week ahead.





