Weakness in the Chinese yuan is a red flag for global markets

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Yuan falls to the lowest in five weeks

Yuan falls to the lowest in five weeks
The PBOC is leaning against the latest rally in USD/CNH but pessimism about the Chinese economy and chances of a US-China phase one deal are fading.

I noted positive signs with Jared Kushner getting involved but the market is less-enthusiastic, especially after Trump said he could wait beyond year-end to make a deal.

For now the Chinese currency hasn't created the kind of negative-feedback loop that we saw in August but I expect that will kick in at 7.15, if not 7.10.

Keep a close eye on the Chinese currency in the week ahead.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose