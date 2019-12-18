Wednesday in Washington - US House to vote on impeaching President Trump

Some politics for those interested.

There will be debate first, up to 6 hours (if not more). Procedural votes will play a role in making this a long day in Washington. Votes for impeachment are scheduled from 6.30pm but the procedural delays will likely push this timing back.





The timing fits in with the Asian session. Which is just …. ummm … peachy! We get to see everyone cheering for their team. Hopefully we got forex movement so we can ignore it.





The two main players for tomorrow.

