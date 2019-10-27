Week ahead for Brexit. Actually, let's just take this thing one day at a time.
The UK parliament vote on Monday on PM Johnson's bill to have a December 12 election.
The vote appears destined for failure. it needs a two thirds majority of parliament the Johnson just does not have those kinds of numbers. Not even close.
- The UK opposition will vote against, their position is to vote against an election until a no deal Brexit can be ruled out.
- Some of the smaller parties may come on board with Johnson though, some propose a Dec 9 election.
The European Union is expected to announce its decision on extending the exit deadline (to January 31 2020 reports the FT) by Tuesday.