Week ahead for Brexit. Actually, let's just take this thing one day at a time.

The UK parliament vote on Monday on PM Johnson's bill to have a December 12 election.

The vote appears destined for failure. it needs a two thirds majority of parliament the Johnson just does not have those kinds of numbers. Not even close.

The UK opposition will vote against, their position is to vote against an election until a no deal Brexit can be ruled out.

Some of the smaller parties may come on board with Johnson though, some propose a Dec 9 election.

The European Union is expected to announce its decision on extending the exit deadline (to January 31 2020 reports the FT ) by Tuesday.







