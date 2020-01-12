Weekend Brexit news - Croatia’s PM threatens to block London access to EU markets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Croatia is taking over the presidency of the EU this year, its PM Andrej Plenković said the EU will block the City of London's access to European markets if Boris Johnson tries to exempt the UK from its laws.

Comes via The Guardian, link here

Earlier UK news weighing on the GBP

Croatia is taking over the presidency of the EU this year, its PM Andrej Plenković said the EU will block the City of London's access to European markets if Boris Johnson tries to exempt the UK from its laws.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose