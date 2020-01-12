Weekend Brexit news - Croatia’s PM threatens to block London access to EU markets
Croatia is taking over the presidency of the EU this year, its PM Andrej Plenković said the EU will block the City of London's access to European markets if Boris Johnson tries to exempt the UK from its laws.
Comes via The Guardian, link here
Earlier UK news weighing on the GBP
- Bank of England MPC member Vlieghe says he is ready to cut interest rates if data does not improve
- Weekend ICYMI - Bank of England policy maker tips the scales towards an imminent rate cut (maybe)