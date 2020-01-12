Weekend Brexit news: Ireland's deputy PM says EU 'won't be rushed' on trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ireland's deputy PM Simon Coveney spoke over the weekend, saying the EU  - UK trade deal after Brexit is "probably going to take longer than a year"

The background to this … ICYMI … is that the UK is to leave the EUR on January 31 2020 and enter an 11 month transition period. Thus by December 31 2020 a deal between the EU and UK will not exist, unless its agreed to by then - something Coveney says is unlikely.
(Will the December 31 deadline be extended, like deadlines often are? According to UK PM Johnson, no it will not.) 

Other Brexit / UK news over the weekend:

Speaking of exits:
Hamexit?
Megxit?

