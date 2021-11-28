Weekend China data - October industrial profits +24.6% y/y (prior +16.3%)

Chinese industrial profits data rebounded further in October.

For the YTD, i.e. January - October profits were +42.2% y/y

prior (i.e. September) +44.7%

China's National Bureau of Statistics highlit some of the results in the data:

profits of the mining industry and the raw material manufacturing industry +56.1% y/y

Driven by implementation of energy supply policies and measures, coal industry's profit increased by 4.38 times y/y

The profit of the steel industry increased by 57.3% y/y







The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

