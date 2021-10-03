Weekend - China flew nearly 100 military planes into Taiwan airspace over the long weekend

The US expressed concern about what it said is China's "provocative military action".

Over the Friday - Sunday long weekend the Chinese military flew 
  • 38 warplanes into the area on Friday
  • 39 on Saturday (the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September last year)
  • 16 warplanes on Sunday
Statement from the US State Department:
  • "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan" 
  • warned of the risk of miscalculation
  • said the flights undermine regional peace and stability
