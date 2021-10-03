Weekend - China flew nearly 100 military planes into Taiwan airspace over the long weekend
The US expressed concern about what it said is China's "provocative military action".
Over the Friday - Sunday long weekend the Chinese military flew
- 38 warplanes into the area on Friday
- 39 on Saturday (the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September last year)
- 16 warplanes on Sunday
Statement from the US State Department:
- "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan"
- warned of the risk of miscalculation
- said the flights undermine regional peace and stability