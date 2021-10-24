Weekend China news ICYMI - to expand property tax

CHina post from the weekend: China's State Council to implement a new property tax

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy.

China's top legislature, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Saturday approved the latest plan to promote "rational housing consumption",

