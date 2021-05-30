Weekend - China regulator says will further crackdown on market manipulation
China will continue to further tighten supervision on violations in the country's capital market, including fraudulent issuances, financial fraud, and market manipulation.
Comments from Li Chao, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, reported in the state media People's Daily. Adds:
- commission will quicken improvement of securities and law-enforcement systems
- in conjunction with other regulators, parties
- and mechanisms, together with other relevant parties, Li said.
Chinese authorities last week accelerated efforts to dampen high and rising commodity prices, taking action in futures markets to discourage further speculative activity.