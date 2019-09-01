Weekend - China's State Council promise more support for the economy

Following a meeting of China's Financial Stability and Development Commission (FSDC) the State Council issued a statement promising more support:

"We attach great importance to the development of infrastructure, high-tech, traditional industrial transformation, social services and new growth regions"



Also:

government to encourage banks to use more innovative tools to replenish capital through multiple channels

As an aside, the FSDC meeting was chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, who you may remember as leading China negotiations with the US in the messy trade talks.





