Weekend comments from US President Trump - trade talks "moving along, I think, very nicely'
The usual sort of comments, not much re details, just general chit chat really:
- The trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely and if we make the deal that we want it will be a great deal and if it's not a great deal, I won't make it
- I'd like to make a deal, but it's got to be the right deal
- China very much wants to make a deal. They're having the worst year they've had in 57 years. Their supply chain is all broken, like an egg, they want to make a deal, perhaps they have to make a deal, I don't know, I don't care, that's up to them"