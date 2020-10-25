Weekend coronavirus vaccine news - AstraZeneca resumes US trial

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Based on comments Friday, but ICYMI this from weekend media:

  • AstraZeneca has resumed the US trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
  • Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial at the l;test on Tuesday

Can't come too soon.

