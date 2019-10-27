Weekend data - China industrial profits fell 5.3% y/y in September
Down for a second consecutive month after August came in at -2% y/y
- A weaker external sector with trade tensions and slower domestic demand combining to pressure Chinese business.
- National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) cite a decline in the ex-factory price of industrial products and slowdown in sales growth.
Authorities are providing stimulus and this figure will argue for more. Maybe signing of the phase 1 trade deal with the US will help?