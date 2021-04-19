Weekend ICYMI - 2 die in Tesla crash (no one was in the driver's seat)

Posting this as an ICYMI, not good news for the victims nor for TSLA. The crash is still being investigated.

Two men killed

their Tesla crashed into a tree and burst into flames

officials says no one was in the driver's seat

2019 Tesla Model S

incident on Saturday night in Texas

Unconfirmed reports the car failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road. Questions are being raised about the operation of Teslas semi-automated driving system.







