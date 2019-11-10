Weekend inflation data from China - CPI up (7 year high) PPI down

China's consumer price index (CPI) hit at 7 year high at 3.8% y/y in October, vs. 3% the previous month

Pork prices continued gaining amidst the swine flu epidemic. Core CPI (excludes food and energy prices) gains were not as dramatic.

PPI down 1.6% y/y vs. down 1.2% in Sep. This will continue to be a negative for business profitability.



falling raw material prices

Background to this data is, of course, trade war negotiations and ongoing (perhaps increasing?) stimulus from Chinese authorities.



