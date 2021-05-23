Weekend - Iran says it will end UN watchdog’s inspection access to nuke sites

This is related to the expiration of the 3-month monitoring deal between Iran and the United Nation's nuclear monitoring agency.

Talks continue in Vienna, this will be a hiccup.





Comments from Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on state TV. ’s “Regarding this, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency will not have the right to access images from May 22”





Referring to surveillance camera images











