Weekend - Iran says it will end UN watchdog’s inspection access to nuke sites

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is related to the expiration of the 3-month monitoring deal between Iran and the United Nation's nuclear monitoring agency. 

Talks continue in Vienna, this will be a hiccup. 

Comments from Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on state TV. ’s “Regarding this, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency will not have the right to access images from May 22” 

Referring to surveillance camera images 

Info via Guardian, link for more. 

This is related to the expiration of the 3-month monitoring deal between Iran and the United Nation's nuclear monitoring agency. 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose