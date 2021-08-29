Weekend - Israel offering a COVID-19 booster to all vaccinated people
Israel's Prime Minister said a campaign that began a month ago among seniors has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant.
- Israeli health officials said the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned six months after administration, making a booster necessary.
- "That means, people are 10 times more protected after the third vaccine dose," she told a news conference, where the expanded booster drive was announced.
More at the story here at Reuters. Israel leading the way:
- 5 month gap b/w shot 2 and 3 (compared with 8 in the US)
There are a lot of hand-wringers moaning about booster shots. Dunno what the big deal is. These FUDwits who are popping horse deworming pills take more than 3 of those LOL.