Weekend news ICYMI - Trump signed 4 executive orders for economic stimulus (more will be needed though says Goldman Sachs)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The weekend news from the US on Trump's Executive Orders after Congoress failed to reach a deal:

The EO's were on:
  • payroll tax
  • student loan interest 
  • rental eviction
  • unemployment benefits 

In brief comments via GS, the investment bank says more will be needed to be done:
  • Trump issued executive orders in the four policy areas that had been expected. 
  • The extra $400 unemployment payment is likely to last only a month, however. 
  • The payroll tax deferment would last through year-end, but consumers might be hesitant to spend extra income without a change in tax law. 
  • That said, both policies could put pressure on Congress to agree to a broader fiscal package. We continue to expect a package worth around $1.5 trillion to become law in August. 
  • The new executive orders create two deadlines around the end of the month, which could provide a new incentive for Congress to act.


