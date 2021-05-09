Weekend news - Iran says it will extend its (nuke) deal with the IAEA if needed

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to Japanese media, NHK, Friday.

Iran hopes that enough progress will be made in the talks on the removal of US sanctions and other issues by late May so that there will be no need for an extension

But, if needed, Iran will consider an extension at a proper time. --- ---

Another sign that tensions with Iran are slowly easing back a little.





He said Iran may consider extending its cooperation (referring to inspections of its nuclear sites) with the International Atomic Energy Agency