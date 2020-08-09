Weekend news - US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The sanctions have been placed by the US Treasury. On HK head Lam and  10 other top officials in Hong Kong and mainland China.

  • Sanction target those undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, said Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
  • Treasury accused Lam of "implementing Beijing's policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes"

On Friday Trump took action against TikTok and WeChat, US treasury adding to the actions on China over the weekend. 

hong kong china trump
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose