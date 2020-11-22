Weekend news: US to add four more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist
The Trump administration is expected to add to the list of “Communist Chinese Military Companies” that the Pentagon maintains of companies “owned or controlled” by the People’s Liberation Army,
- There are 31 firms on it already
- another 4 expected to be added on Friday, but the announcement of who they are will likely be made earlier ion the week
Info via Reuters citing an unnamed US official and another person 'familiar with the matter'. also unnamed.