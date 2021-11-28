Weekend oil news - OPEC meetings delayed in light of Omicron variant

OPEC+ is delaying its two technical meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday by 48 hours:

  • OPEC's Joint Technical Committee and the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JTC and JMMC respectively), will now meet on Wednesday and Thursday (1 and 2 December).  
This is in order to allow more time to assess the market in light of the new COVID-19 variant concerns.  

  • The JTC's role is to make an assessment of energy markets, the supply and demand balance, for OPEC ministers to consider when making cartel policy.
  • JMMC tracks the compliance of Opec+ members with their production quotas.
